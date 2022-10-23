Did Dak Prescott subtly disrespect the Lions?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returned from a hand injury on Sunday, and apparently he felt he was facing the perfect opponent in his first game back.

Ed Werder shared an interesting piece of information prior to Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Detroit Lions. The ESPN insider said Prescott “personally chose the Lions to be the opponent as he returns from a five-game absence.” Werder then went on to note how the Lions have only one win and the worst defense in the NFL. Prescott has also had tremendous success in three career starts against Detroit.

👀👀 “Dak Prescott personally chose the Lions to be his opponent” pic.twitter.com/qFf039V6Qt — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 23, 2022

It makes sense that Prescott would feel good about facing Detroit in his first game back. Perhaps the Cowboys debated giving Dak another week to recover but he told them he wanted an opportunity to face an opponent that has been kind to him in the past.

The most bizarre part about the Werder report is that someone within the Cowboys’ organization allowed that information to leak. When taken in the appropriate context, Prescott’s so-called hand selecting of the Lions probably did not sound nearly as bad.