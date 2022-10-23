 Skip to main content
Did Dak Prescott subtly disrespect the Lions?

October 23, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dak Prescott throws a pass in warmups

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returned from a hand injury on Sunday, and apparently he felt he was facing the perfect opponent in his first game back.

Ed Werder shared an interesting piece of information prior to Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Detroit Lions. The ESPN insider said Prescott “personally chose the Lions to be the opponent as he returns from a five-game absence.” Werder then went on to note how the Lions have only one win and the worst defense in the NFL. Prescott has also had tremendous success in three career starts against Detroit.

It makes sense that Prescott would feel good about facing Detroit in his first game back. Perhaps the Cowboys debated giving Dak another week to recover but he told them he wanted an opportunity to face an opponent that has been kind to him in the past.

The most bizarre part about the Werder report is that someone within the Cowboys’ organization allowed that information to leak. When taken in the appropriate context, Prescott’s so-called hand selecting of the Lions probably did not sound nearly as bad.

