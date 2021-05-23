Dak Prescott offers very promising update on leg injury rehab

Dak Prescott has been rehabbing from the gruesome ankle injury he suffered last October, and all indications are that he will be fully recovered in plenty of time for the start of the 2021 season. As far as Prescott is concerned, he’s ready to go right now.

Prescott told ESPN’s Sage Steele on Sunday that he feels he could play a full game now. The Dallas Cowboys star said he wouldn’t even have to think twice about his surgically repaired leg.

Cowboys QB @Dak Prescott tells ESPN's @sagesteele that he thinks if he had to play a game right now, "I could go out there and be very successful, start the game, finish the game, and not even worry about the leg." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 23, 2021

Obviously, the Cowboys don’t want Prescott going out and taking hits just yet. However, those comments certainly give us a good understanding of his physical and mental state with two months to go until training camp.

It was fair to wonder if Prescott would take a full year to recover given how awful his ankle injury looked, but it sounds like his rehab has gone as well as possible. The Cowboys proved they are confident the ankle won’t be an issue when they signed Prescott to a massive contract extension earlier this offseason. Head coach Mike McCarthy also recently shared an encouraging update.

Prescott should be good to go in Week 1.