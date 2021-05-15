Mike McCarthy has encouraging update on Dak Prescott’s recovery

Dak Prescott certainly appears fully on his way to being a full participant in training camp, and maybe even sooner than that.

Prescott has been successfully rehabbing his fractured ankle, and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy provided a very encouraging update on that progress on Saturday. McCarthy said he expects Prescott to be cleared by training camp, and possibly sooner.

“I think this week in Phase 2 will be a nice step in that direction,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I know he feels really good.”

McCarthy added that he anticipates Prescott being able to do “most things” physically once on-field work begins.

In the brief glimpses we’ve seen of Prescott during his rehab, he’s looked very good. It sounds like he’s pretty much made a full recovery, and the Cowboys will be expecting big things from their franchise quarterback and hoping for a healthy 2021.