Dak Prescott reacts to Cowboys moving on from Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had Mike McCarthy’s back until the very end.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract this week, leading the team to part ways with the veteran coach after five seasons.

Throughout the Cowboys’ nightmare 2024 season, Prescott had been vocal about his desire to see McCarthy return on a new deal. Prescott’s stance did not change even after news broke that McCarthy was given the proverbial boot.

On Monday, Prescott was asked by DLLS reporter Clarence Hill to express how he was feeling about McCarthy’s exit.

“Bummed, because we built some things,” Prescott said in a text exchange with Hill. “But I guess they couldn’t reach an agreement. SMH.”

Prescott added that he “takes responsibility for our team being in this position” as the team’s QB. He also described McCarthy as “a great coach and a hell of a man.”

While many had felt that McCarthy had outworn his welcome in Dallas, it would not have been out of character for Jerry Jones to have brought McCarthy back. Jones kept McCarthy’s predecessor Jason Garrett as the head coach for a full decade despite minimal postseason success. McCarthy’s three playoff appearances matched Garrett’s total in half the time.

Prescott also said that he’s already looking ahead to the Cowboys’ “future plan,” which may or may not include a certain Colorado head coach.

