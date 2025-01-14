Deion Sanders addresses his talk with Jerry Jones for Cowboys job

Deion Sanders on Monday spoke out about the reports linking him to the Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching vacancy.

On Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly reached out to Sanders shortly after the team announced it was moving on from Mike McCarthy.

While the news got several Cowboys fans excited, Sanders was quick to point out that he is more than happy with his situation as the head coach at Colorado.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Sanders did not directly shoot down the possibility of a Cowboys move. Nor did it affirm that he is 100% returning as Colorado’s head coach. But his message indicated that he is at the very least not raring to leave Boulder, even if it’s for the high-profile head coaching job in Dallas.

Sanders’ name has also been floated around as a candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching job.

However, some reports suggested that Sanders may have been using that buzz as a leverage play to negotiate a more lucrative contract from Colorado. If that were the case, Sanders’ discussions with the Cowboys would definitely help him on that end.