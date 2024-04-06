Dalvin Cook sends a message to interested NFL teams

Dalvin Cook remains a free agent, but he is arguing to NFL teams that he would make for a good investment for the 2024 season.

Cook has been working out in Houston with NFL trainer Justin Allen, and the veteran running back still believes that his resume speaks for itself. He also argued that his lack of use in 2023 makes him an even stronger candidate for a bounce-back season.

“I’ve got it all,” Cook said, via Aaron Wilson of Click 2 Houston. “The tools are still here. I didn’t really get no reps last year. So, the legs are fresh, so the resume speaks for itself. I’m still Dalvin Cook. I’m still that guy. For me, I don’t like to toot my own horn. I just like to go out there, put my helmet on and line up on the grass.”

Cook is correct about his lack of reps. After four years as the unquestioned lead back in Minnesota, the New York Jets gave him just 67 carries last year and effectively benched him by the end of the season. He wound up joining the Baltimore Ravens for the playoffs, where he went for 23 yards with a touchdown on eight carries in his lone appearance.

The good news for Cook is that he may have a landing spot with one contender. Ultimately, it is not clear what kind of role he can expect in 2024, though one would expect him to latch on to a team eventually.