Dalvin Cook finally agrees to deal with AFC team

Dalvin Cook’s free agency has finally come to an end.

The running back agreed to a 1-year deal with the New York Jets, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday. Schefter says the deal is worth up to $8.6 million.

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook is planning to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/SU95TqaQL4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Cook reacted to Schefter’s post on X with a green heart to match the Jets colors.

Cook visited with the Jets in late July and said at the time that chances were pretty high he would sign with the team. Perhaps he wanted to have a little more time to himself before joining to the team now that the first week of the preseason is over.

A second-round pick by the Vikings in 2017, Cook had spent all six seasons of his career with Minnesota. Cook has made four straight Pro Bowls. He rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The pay cut Aaron Rodgers took helped give the Jets some extra money to add a player like Cook.

Cook’s deal comes the same day another prominent free agent running back signed with a team.