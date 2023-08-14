Ezekiel Elliott set to sign with AFC team

After a long offseason, Ezekiel Elliott has finally found a new home.

Elliott is signing a one-year contract with the New England Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The veteran running back could earn up to $6 million in contract incentives.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

The Patriots had consistently shown the strongest interest in Elliott in recent weeks. They hosted him for a visit at the end of July, and while he left without a contract, there did not appear to be any real interest from other teams.

Elliott will not be the undisputed No. 1 back in New England, as he will likely complement Rhamondre Stevenson in the Patriot backfield. That is probably the best role for the 28-year-old at this stage of his career. He can still contribute, as he ran for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys last season, but looked to have lost a step. If the Patriots keep him fresh and use him more sparingly, he could certainly be productive for them.