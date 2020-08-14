Dalvin Cook says he never considered holding out for new contract

Dalvin Cook is still seeking a new contract from the Minnesota Vikings prior to the start of the season, but the star running back says there was never a time when he thought holding out would be the best way to get it.

Cook spoke with reporters for the first time from training camp on Friday, and he answered a series of questions about his contract situation. He said staying home was never in consideration.

“That was never coming from me. I love being around the guys,” Cook said, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. “Football is like a stress reliever for me. I was going to be here, regardless of the speculations that came up about me not coming.”

Cook added that he will be a “full-go” when the Vikings begin practicing in pads on Monday — with or without a new deal.

It seems like Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, thought a holdout (or at least the threat of one) would be the best approach from the running back. When Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told the media a few weeks ago that Cook told him he would be at training camp, Hiller seemed annoyed and was quick to dismiss the comments.

Cook is in the final year of his rookie deal and set to make $1.33 million this season. He is underpaid for a running back who had 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games last season with 53 catches for 519 yards. The fact that he reported to camp on time is a good indication that there have been at least somewhat productive talks between his reps and the Vikings.