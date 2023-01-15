 Skip to main content
Damar Hamlin addresses rumor that he will attend Bills game

January 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Damar Hamlin looks ahead

Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) walks to the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills will once again have Damar Hamlin on their minds when they begin their quest for a Super Bowl championship on Sunday, but the defensive back will not be in attendance for the game.

Reports on Sunday morning claimed Hamlin planned to attend Buffalo’s wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. However, Hamlin took to Twitter shortly before kickoff and said he will be supporting the team from home.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG,” Hamlin wrote.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Hamlin has still been on oxygen and is being closely monitored by doctors.

Hamlin visited the Bills’ facility on Saturday. It is possible he wanted to attend Sunday’s game but was not given clearance by doctors.

Hamlin was discharged from the hospital nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17. He had some great reactions on Twitter during last week’s game, and we can probably expect the same on Sunday.

.

Sports News Minute Podcast
