Damar Hamlin addresses rumor that he will attend Bills game

The Buffalo Bills will once again have Damar Hamlin on their minds when they begin their quest for a Super Bowl championship on Sunday, but the defensive back will not be in attendance for the game.

Reports on Sunday morning claimed Hamlin planned to attend Buffalo’s wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. However, Hamlin took to Twitter shortly before kickoff and said he will be supporting the team from home.

My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gPGp5MiQEz — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 15, 2023

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG,” Hamlin wrote.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Hamlin has still been on oxygen and is being closely monitored by doctors.

Hamlin visited the Bills’ facility on Saturday. It is possible he wanted to attend Sunday’s game but was not given clearance by doctors.

Hamlin was discharged from the hospital nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17. He had some great reactions on Twitter during last week’s game, and we can probably expect the same on Sunday.