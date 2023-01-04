 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 3, 2023

Uncle says Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped twice

January 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Damar Hamlin in a headband

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The uncle of Damar Hamlin spoke with various reporters on Tuesday to share an encouraging update about his nephew, as well as a few sobering details.

Dorrian Glenn, who is Hamlin’s uncle, told Bills reporter Matt Parrino and other reporters that Damar has some lung damage. The encouraging update is that Hamlin only needed 50 percent oxygen on Tuesday after needing 100 percent oxygen on Monday.

Glenn added that doctors have Hamlin on his stomach to take pressure off the safety’s lungs.

According to Glenn, Hamlin’s heart stopped twice on Monday night. The defensive back’s heart stopped on the field, which is something the Buffalo Bills had confirmed in their statement on the situation. The second time Hamlin’s heart stopped was after the 24-year-old safety arrived at the hospital.

“His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice. They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital,” Glenn told CNN.

Glenn told CNN that he was watching the game at home in Pittsburgh with Hamlin’s little brother. They all became alarmed and then inconsolable after seeing what happened to their relative. They drove from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati to be with Hamlin.

Hamlin spent the night in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remains in critical condition.

Article Tags

Damar Hamlin
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus