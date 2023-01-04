Uncle says Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped twice

The uncle of Damar Hamlin spoke with various reporters on Tuesday to share an encouraging update about his nephew, as well as a few sobering details.

Dorrian Glenn, who is Hamlin’s uncle, told Bills reporter Matt Parrino and other reporters that Damar has some lung damage. The encouraging update is that Hamlin only needed 50 percent oxygen on Tuesday after needing 100 percent oxygen on Monday.

I just spoke to Dorrian Glenn, Damar Hamlin’s uncle, who said that his nephew is on a ventilator to help him breathe. Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign.” — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 4, 2023

Glenn added that doctors have Hamlin on his stomach to take pressure off the safety’s lungs.

According to Glenn, Hamlin’s heart stopped twice on Monday night. The defensive back’s heart stopped on the field, which is something the Buffalo Bills had confirmed in their statement on the situation. The second time Hamlin’s heart stopped was after the 24-year-old safety arrived at the hospital.

“His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice. They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital,” Glenn told CNN.

Glenn told CNN that he was watching the game at home in Pittsburgh with Hamlin’s little brother. They all became alarmed and then inconsolable after seeing what happened to their relative. They drove from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati to be with Hamlin.

Hamlin spent the night in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remains in critical condition.