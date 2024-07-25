Dan Campbell wasted no time delivering a great quote at Lions camp

NFL training camps beginning this week served as a great reminder of how much the sports world has missed Dan Campbell.

Campbell wasted no time delivering a great quote Wednesday when he spoke with reporters from the Detroit Lions’ training camp. Coming off an appearance in the NFC Championship Game last season, Campbell shared what his message is to his team.

“It’s all about the work. We don’t live off reputation, we live off of work,” Campbell said.

“And that’s what’s gotten us where we’re at. It’s been a long, hard road to get where we’re at right now. And there’s a price to be paid. And so we gotta go pay it again.”

Dan Campbell’s message to the team: “We don’t live off REPUTATION, we live off of WORK” The Detroit Lions are back and ready to get back to work for the 2024 season #OnePride pic.twitter.com/vaLxY2ja4x — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) July 24, 2024

Campbell became known for his fiery attitude and great quotes from the moment he held his introductory press conference in early 2021 upon taking the Lions job. Unlike many coaches who merely go viral for their words, Campbell actually delivered on his messages.

Detroit has shown great improvement in each season that Campbell has coached the team. Last season they went 12-5, ran away with the NFC North, and played in their first conference championship game since 1991.

Campbell is making it clear that the Lions won’t be resting on their laurels in 2024.