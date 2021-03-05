Dan Campbell had funny answer to question about Lions quarterback situation

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a funny answer to a question about his team’s quarterback situation.

Campbell joined “The Dan Patrick Show” for an interview on Thursday. Campbell isn’t allowed to talk about Jared Goff publicly yet until the trade with the Los Angeles Rams becomes official when the new league year begins on March 17.

So when Patrick wanted to ask Campbell about Goff, the two had to get creative. Patrick asked Campbell what traits he would hypothetically be looking for. Campbell began to describe Goff without actually naming the player.

DP couldn't directly ask #Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell about the Stafford/Goff trade because it isn't official yet. He did ask if the team was set at QB… "All options are open. We feel good with where we're going but yet we're open to everything right now." -Dan Campbell. pic.twitter.com/4RrsYBm9dV — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 4, 2021

“You’d love the guy to be blond. You’d love the guy to have a 1 and 6 on his jersey,” Campbell began, jokingly.

Campbell then began to share some serious characteristics about Goff he likes.

“You’re looking for a guy who is a winner, he’s competitive, he’s got a quiet confidence about him. He’s durable.”

Well, nobody can say that Campbell doesn’t have a sense of humor. He’s also showing lately that he’s pretty adept at talking with the media.

The Lions will have Goff as their starting quarterback now that Matthew Stafford is gone. Stafford’s peak wasn’t enough for Sean McVay. It’s hard to imagine he will perform better elsewhere, but the Lions are hoping he will.