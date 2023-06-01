Dan Campbell addresses frequency of Lions’ gambling suspensions

The Detroit Lions have had more issues than any other team regarding violations of the NFL’s gambling policy, and the organization is well aware of it.

Coach Dan Campbell admitted Thursday that the team is doing extra education with players regarding the NFL’s gambling rules after four members of the 2022 team were suspended for placing bets from within the team’s facility.

“It’s much more an emphasis from us, as opposed to just leaving it to the league,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive. “Like, we need to make sure that we really hit this ourselves and make a point of it. We did, but obviously not enough. The proof’s in the pudding. So for us, let’s take it out of their hands. They will have what they do every year, but now we need to put our own emphasis on it. And I think that is the best way to do it, is to highlight it. And that is what we are trying to do.”

Wide receiver Jameson Williams is the most high-profile Lions suspension, though another player is said to be under investigation. Five suspensions in less than two years would be ridiculous, so it is no wonder the Lions are having a firm word with everyone in the building to remind them of the rules.