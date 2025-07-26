Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Dan Campbell is using Metallica as inspiration for the Lions

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Dan Campbell in a headset
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell walks down the sideline during the first half of the NFC wild-card game against Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is a big Metallica fan, and is apparently looking to the rock group for some inspiration as he deals with the unwanted overhaul of his coaching staff.

Campbell spoke with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Saturday about the many changes the Lions’ coaching staff has undergone this offseason. Pelissero used the personnel changes Metallica underwent as an analogy for the departures of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and asked if their exits were a signal that Campbell would have greater say over both units.

Campbell, however, was more interested in the Metallica point.

“First of all, Metallica did a hell of a job with what they did,” Campbell responded. “They had to replace. It’s not easy, but they did that, and it’s why they’re still who they are. They continue to evolve every year, every decade, and just get better and better, putting out hits. That’s what I plan on doing.”

Campbell is a big Metallica fan, and obviously he did not want anyone thinking the band got worse after the 1986 death of bassist Cliff Burton. Based on his answer, he has all the faith in the world in new coordinators Kelvin Sheppard and John Morton, and will not be trying to dictate to them how they should be doing their jobs.

The Lions coach has become famed for his motivational speeches. Perhaps he will lean into the Metallica analogy going forward, but he certainly seemed to buy into it.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!