Dan Campbell is using Metallica as inspiration for the Lions

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is a big Metallica fan, and is apparently looking to the rock group for some inspiration as he deals with the unwanted overhaul of his coaching staff.

Campbell spoke with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Saturday about the many changes the Lions’ coaching staff has undergone this offseason. Pelissero used the personnel changes Metallica underwent as an analogy for the departures of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and asked if their exits were a signal that Campbell would have greater say over both units.

Campbell, however, was more interested in the Metallica point.

“First of all, Metallica did a hell of a job with what they did,” Campbell responded. “They had to replace. It’s not easy, but they did that, and it’s why they’re still who they are. They continue to evolve every year, every decade, and just get better and better, putting out hits. That’s what I plan on doing.”

Campbell is a big Metallica fan, and obviously he did not want anyone thinking the band got worse after the 1986 death of bassist Cliff Burton. Based on his answer, he has all the faith in the world in new coordinators Kelvin Sheppard and John Morton, and will not be trying to dictate to them how they should be doing their jobs.

The Lions coach has become famed for his motivational speeches. Perhaps he will lean into the Metallica analogy going forward, but he certainly seemed to buy into it.