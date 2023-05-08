Dan Orlovsky endorses 1 surprising QB as MVP candidate

The Chicago Bears are fully committed to Justin Fields heading into the quarterback’s third NFL season, and Dan Orlovsky believes their faith in the former Ohio State star is about to be rewarded in a big way.

During Monday morning’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN, Orlovsky predicted that Fields will be in the MVP conversation this upcoming season. The analyst said Fields is the sole reason the Bears were competitive in games last year. Orlovsky believes the moves Chicago made on the offensive line and the addition of wide receiver DJ Moore will pay huge dividends.

“Justin Fields’ season should look a lot like what Josh Allen’s second season did,” Orlovsky boldly predicted. “I remember everyone talking about Josh. I think his last 11 games of his second season he went for like 18 touchdowns and 3 picks. And you saw, uh oh, it’s starting to take off. That’s what this season should look like from start to finish for Justin Fields.

“I’ll say it again — he is going to be in the MVP conversation this year because he finally has the right people around him to allow his talents to excel.”

You can hear more from Orlovsky below:

"Justin Fields is going to be in the MVP conversation this season." 👀 @danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/F3doocNPwI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 8, 2023

The Allen comparison was a reference to how Fields stepped his game up over the second half of the season last year. While he only threw for over 200 yards in two games, Fields started making more plays with his legs and began exposing defenses down the stretch. His 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions were nothing impressive, but Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and had eight scores on the ground.

If Moore can help Fields develop as a passer, that will open up even more opportunities for Fields to make big plays with his legs.

Orlovsky had to defend some comments he made about Fields leading up to the draft two years ago, but he has maintained all along that he is a fan of the young quarterback. He proved that again by placing Fields in the way-too-early MVP conversation.