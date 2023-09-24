Dan Orlovsky reacts to Gardner Minshew’s blunder in end zone

Dan Orlovsky shared his reaction via social media Sunday to Gardner Minshew’s blunder in the end zone.

Minshew, who was starting at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, stepped out of bounds at the back of the end zone late in the team’s win over the Baltimore Ravens (video here).

Minshew’s mistake immediately reminded many people of what Orlovsky had infamously done in a 2008 game for the Lions against the Vikings. The difference is Orlovsky ran across the whole length of the out of bounds stripe.

Regardless of whose blunder was more embarrassing, Orlovsky felt vindicated.

“First Jimmy. Now Gardner. I’m off the hook. I’m off the hook!” Orlovsky proudly said.

Orlovsky was referencing Jimmy Garoppolo, who made the same mistake a year ago (watch here).

Neither Garoppolo nor Minshew embarrassed themselves as badly as Orlovsky. And since Orlovsky was the originator, he will always be remembered for the play. But it’s always nice to have extra members of the club.