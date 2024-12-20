Daniel Jones had classy gesture for his ex-Giants teammates

Quarterback Daniel Jones had a classy gesture for some of his former New York Giants teammates, even though he is no longer with the organization.

Jones gifted the Giants’ offensive linemen limited edition bottles of tequila despite no longer being on the team, according to Jordan Ranaan of ESPN. The quarterback, now with the Minnesota Vikings, sent the gifts this week.

Daniel Jones with a class move. He may not be the Giants QB anymore but … he sent all the offensive linemen who were on the roster with him a limited edition bottle of Clase Azul. Jones was benched and released by the Giants last month. He’s on the Vikings practice squad. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 20, 2024

It is tradition for quarterbacks to reward their offensive linemen with a gift at the end of a season, as Joe Burrow did with the Bengals this week. That Jones went out of his way to do so even though he is not on the team anymore speaks pretty highly of his character.

Jones started ten games for the Giants this season before being benched and released in November. Jones’ handling of that situation drew criticism from one NFL legend, but his former teammates might disagree based on gestures like this.