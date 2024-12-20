 Skip to main content
Daniel Jones had classy gesture for his ex-Giants teammates

December 20, 2024
by Grey Papke
Daniel JonesNew York Giants
Daniel Jones on the sideline

East Rutherford, NJ October 22, 2023. Daniel Jones of the Giants on the sidelines in the second half. Photo credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback Daniel Jones had a classy gesture for some of his former New York Giants teammates, even though he is no longer with the organization.

Jones gifted the Giants’ offensive linemen limited edition bottles of tequila despite no longer being on the team, according to Jordan Ranaan of ESPN. The quarterback, now with the Minnesota Vikings, sent the gifts this week.

It is tradition for quarterbacks to reward their offensive linemen with a gift at the end of a season, as Joe Burrow did with the Bengals this week. That Jones went out of his way to do so even though he is not on the team anymore speaks pretty highly of his character.

Jones started ten games for the Giants this season before being benched and released in November. Jones’ handling of that situation drew criticism from one NFL legend, but his former teammates might disagree based on gestures like this.

