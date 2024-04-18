Giants GM defends Daniel Jones’ tenure with team

The New York Giants are doing their best to assert that they would not see it as settling if Daniel Jones is their quarterback in 2024.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen offered a passionate defense of Jones’ time with the team on Thursday, arguing that the quarterback has shown his ability to guide the team to the playoffs. Schoen dismissed the 2023 season as one where everything that could have gone wrong did, and that Jones’ 2022 accomplishments demonstrate his ability to lead a team.

Giants GM Joe Schoen on QB Daniel Jones: "When you go back and you watch the 2022 season, he was a 25-year-old player that played at a high level and won 10 games and won a playoff game. I'm still confident in Daniel, the way he’s wired, what he showed us in 2022. … — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) April 18, 2024

“When you go back and you watch the 2022 season, he was a 25-year-old player that played at a high level and won 10 games and won a playoff game,” Schoen said. “I’m still confident in Daniel, the way he’s wired, what he showed us in 2022.”

The Giants pick at No. 6 in the NFL Draft, which likely leaves them too low to land one of the top quarterback prospects in the class. They could move up, however, if they felt like the right deal was on the table.

The Giants have brought in Drew Lock and ownership has left the door open to drafting a quarterback, which somewhat undermines the claim that the Giants have full confidence in Jones. In addition, the quarterback is still working his way back from a torn ACL.