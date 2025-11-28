Daniel Jones is playing through a serious leg injury

Details have emerged on the leg injury that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been playing through this season.

Jones has been battling a lower leg injury over the past several weeks. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jones has been diagnosed with a fracture in his fibula.

Despite the concerning injury update, Jones was a full participant at practice on Thursday and is expected to play through the issue going forward.

#Colts QB Daniel Jones, who has been dealing with a lower leg injury, suffered a fracture in his fibula, sources say.



Jones was a full participant today and one source said, “He looked good.” Jones will continue to try to play through it. Toughness never questioned. pic.twitter.com/86pfA5AdTN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2025

Jones was asked about the issue after practice. He said that he could not pinpoint exactly when the injury had occurred, but added that he’s “ready to go” for the Colts’ game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

“It was just something that kind of was hanging over and realized it last week,” Jones told reporters. “Just trying to get treatment and make sure that I’m in the best spot I can be. I think that’s something I felt last week. Tough to say exactly when [the injury occurred] … I’ll be ready to go on Sunday. Obviously, out there last week. I’m good to go.”

Jones has been at the center of one of the best comeback stories of the season. After losing his starting job with the New York Giants, Jones has found his footing in his second chance in Indianapolis.

Through 11 games, Jones has thrown for 2,840 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions to go along with 5 rushing touchdowns. More importantly, Jones has led the Colts to an 8-3 record and a strong shot at winning the AFC South crown.

Some have criticized Jones’ quarterbacking ability in the past, but few can question the Duke alum’s toughness. The man was bleeding from the mouth as he led the Colts to a game-winning drive over the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month.