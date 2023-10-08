Daniel Jones leaves game with injury after taking sack

Considering the state of the New York Giants’ offensive line, it was perhaps inevitable that quarterback Daniel Jones was going to get hurt at some point.

Jones left Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter after taking a big sack from Andrew Van Ginkel. Jones suffered a neck injury and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

It was only a matter of time before Daniel Jones got hurt behind this OL — looks like some nasty whip-lash #NYG pic.twitter.com/lVbro3fK31 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 8, 2023

The Giants were getting blown out, so they may have ruled out Jones quickly because there was no point in trying to bring him back. However, it probably does not bode well for the nature of the injury.

This is the latest chapter in what has been a disastrous season for both Jones and the Giants. He was sacked six times on Sunday, and constant pressure has been the story of his season so far. Admittedly, Jones has not been particularly good either, even with an offensive line that has utterly failed to protect him.

Jones’ contract has received a lot of scrutiny, which has only intensified as he and the team have played poorly. The Giants will have to answer some questions about the team they built around him, and will also have to hope this injury is not serious.