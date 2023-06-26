Daniel Jones gets trolled by country music star at concert

Nowhere is safe for Danny Dimes.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones decided to soak in the sweet sounds of a Zach Bryan concert over the weekend. At one point, Jones even got up on the stage and joined Bryan for a song. But the tables were turned on Jones when Bryan trolled him by suddenly yelling into the microphone, “Go Birds!”

You can see the video of the hilarious moment here.

The country music star Bryan is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and has even posted pictures of himself wearing Eagles gear on social media.

To make things even funnier, the Bryan concert took place at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. Needless to say, Jones and all of the Giants fans in attendance could not have been too pleased about the shoutout to the Eagles, their hated division rivals.

The former top-ten pick Jones just got a long-term contract extension from the Giants this offseason, so he will be bopping the Eagles over the heads (or at least trying to) for several more years to come. But this troll from Bryan was actually rather tame compared to what Giants QBs are used to getting from Philly fans.