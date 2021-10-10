Daniel Jones was wobbly on his feet after apparent head injury

Daniel Jones left Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys with an injury suffered in the second quarter. The way he looked after the play immediately sparked concussion concerns. The Giants later confirmed their young quarterback suffered a concussion.

Jones tried to scramble for a touchdown on 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox. Two defenders landed on Jones and stopped him short of the goal line. Jones eventually stood up on his own, but he appeared extremely unsteady on his feet.

Oh no Daniel Jones is wobbling. Got smacked pic.twitter.com/nj6fBHvsnH — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2021

You can see the hit below:

#DanielJones stopped short with head to head contact. Given the visual signs of possible head injury, don't see how he returns today. pic.twitter.com/MMF8ANmTa3 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 10, 2021

A cart immediately came out for Jones after he looked like he had trouble walking. He was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a concussion.

The injury to Jones came not long after Saquon Barkley left the game with a gruesome looking ankle injury.