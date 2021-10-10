 Skip to main content
Daniel Jones was wobbly on his feet after apparent head injury

October 10, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Daniel Jones left Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys with an injury suffered in the second quarter. The way he looked after the play immediately sparked concussion concerns. The Giants later confirmed their young quarterback suffered a concussion.

Jones tried to scramble for a touchdown on 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox. Two defenders landed on Jones and stopped him short of the goal line. Jones eventually stood up on his own, but he appeared extremely unsteady on his feet.

You can see the hit below:

A cart immediately came out for Jones after he looked like he had trouble walking. He was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a concussion.

The injury to Jones came not long after Saquon Barkley left the game with a gruesome looking ankle injury.

