Daniel Snyder was notable no-show at Commanders ceremony

The Washington Commanders had a big day Sunday by honoring franchise legends and unveiling a new mascot. Despite that, owner Daniel Snyder was not in the building.

According to Chad Ryan of the Washington Wrap, neither Dan nor Tanya Snyder was in attendance for Sunday’s game. That means both skipped the ceremony honoring members of the “Hogs,” the team’s offensive line units in the 1980s.

I have now confirmed that neither Dan or Tanya Snyder attended yesterday's game, and we're not there to receive the original Hogs at their half-time ceremony. https://t.co/3vBaFAdsmj — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 2, 2023

Snyder may well have decided that his appearance would do more harm than good. After all, some former Washington players were even suing him over the ceremony. Plus, they would have received a very hostile reception had they made an appearance.

This might be as simple as Snyder simply waiting to sell the team and get out of the business entirely. He has received a solid amount of interest, and that may ultimately be the last thing he has to focus on right now.