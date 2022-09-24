Report: Daniel Snyder losing support among NFL owners

A new report suggests that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder could be losing support among his fellow NFL owners, and efforts may be increasing to oust him from his position.

Owners are growing increasingly frustrated by the various controversies that continue to engulf Snyder and the Commanders, according to Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post. Multiple owners anonymously said that consideration may need to be given toward pushing Snyder to sell the team voluntarily, or perhaps even forcibly ousting him.

“He needs to sell,” one owner said. “Some of us need to go to him and tell him that he needs to sell.”

The report suggests that sentiments toward Snyder have significantly shifted in recent months within ownership circles. Removal had been suggested as an option back in May, but at that time there did not appear to be a strong desire to mount a serious, concerted effort to do so. The support of 24 of the league’s 32 owners would be required in order to oust Snyder.

The Commanders and Snyder have faced a number of allegations in recent years, including an NFL investigation that heavily criticized the organization’s workplace culture. More recently, Snyder has faced allegations of financial impropriety, which triggered a congressional investigation. Those allegations have been vehemently denied by the organization.