Report: Momentum growing for NFL action against Daniel Snyder

After another bad week for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, NFL owners may be moving closer to a resolution regarding the franchise.

A source believes there is growing momentum among owners to force Snyder out if he does not sell first, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Owners could prod Snyder on whether any sale is making progress, and if not, could seek to nudge the process along.

Snyder’s removal would require the support of 24 of the league’s 32 owners. One has suggested that the option should be explored, but there is no indication whether that number is close to being reached.

Snyder came under more pressure this week after the findings of a Congressional investigation found him culpable in the team’s toxic workplace culture. It also contained some allegations about how he handled the investigations into the team that made the NFL look quite bad.