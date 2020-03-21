pixel 1
Saturday, March 21, 2020

Darius Slay says he will wear No. 24 with Eagles in honor of Kobe

March 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Darius Slay

Darius Slay already has his jersey number in mind for his new team.

Slay said on Instagram Saturday that he wants to wear No. 24 for the Eagles in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, who died in January, is from Philadelphia and was a fan of the Eagles. Slay wants to honor him in that way.

Slay, 29, was acquired by the Eagles for a third and fifth-round pick in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The cornerback got a three-year, $50 million extension that includes $30 million guaranteed as part of the deal.

Wearing No. 24 will be cool for Slay, but he has to maintain a high level of play to wear it well for Kobe.

