Darius Slay traded to Eagles from Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles are revamping their secondary after they released veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins this week, and they have now acquired one of the best cornerbacks in football.

The Eagles are sending a third-round draft pick and a fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. Slay will receive an extension as part of the deal that will make him one of the highest-paid corners in football. The contract is worth $50 million over three seasons and includes $30 million guaranteed, according to Slay’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The #Eagles are sending a third- and a fifth-round pick to the #Lions, while Slay lands a large contract. https://t.co/yf5chvssT3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

The deal after the deal: the Eagles and new CB Darius Slay reached agreement on a 3-year, $50 million extension that includes $30 million guaranteed, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

ESPN’s Josina Anderson first reported on Wednesday evening that the Eagles and Lions were working on a trade involving Slay.

Slay has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons, and he was set to earn just $10 million next season. That is well below market value for the top cornerbacks in the league, so you can understand why he wanted a new contract. The 29-year-old had 46 tackles and two interceptions last season. He has 19 career interceptions.

Having a strong secondary will be important for the Eagles, especially after the Dallas Cowboys just signed Amari Cooper to a huge extension. Slay will give Philly a major boost in that department.