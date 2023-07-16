Giants WR has interesting analogy for Saquon Barkley situation

The running back market across the NFL has been on a downswing in recent years, but New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton feels that should have no impact on Saquon Barkley.

Longtime Giants reporter Connor Hughes raised a question on Twitter this week about why Barkley deserves a “boatload” of money when every other team across the NFL has “realized no running back should be paid a boatload.” Hughes made the comment after another star running back took a pay cut.

Slayton took offense to the question and responded with an interesting analogy.

This is like not buying YOUR wife a wedding ring because 31 other men decided THEIR wife wasn’t worth it. https://t.co/vUcrJSvX5m — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) July 15, 2023

“This is like not buying YOUR wife a wedding ring because 31 other men decided THEIR wife wasn’t worth it,” Slayton replied.

In other words, Slayton doesn’t care how the 31 other teams view the running back position. He feels Barkley is a critical part of the Giants’ offense and should be paid accordingly, regardless of what is happening around the league.

Barkley, a former No. 2 overall pick, proved his worth again last season with 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. He and the Giants have until Monday to work out a long-term contract extension. If they cannot, Barkley will have to play for the $10.1 million franchise tag or hold out.

One recent report claimed Barkley is considering a drastic step amid the contract dispute.