Davante Adams does some damage control with Instagram photo

Davante Adams expressed some concern with the direction of the Las Vegas Raiders in an interview that was published this week, and it appears the star wide receiver is trying to backtrack a bit.

Adams made some surprisingly candid remarks when he told Mirin Fader of The Ringer that he and the Raiders’ front office “don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.” The six-time Pro Bowl receiver said he appreciates that the Raiders have given him input with roster decisions but that the offseason has not gone how he expected it to.

A short while after the interview was published, Adams took to Instagram to share a photo of him standing arm in arm with Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler. Adams captioned the photo “the man.”

#Raiders star WR Davante Adams weighs in to some recent articles with an Instagram post this morning. pic.twitter.com/oXWAw4mGJI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2023

Obviously, Adams wanted to show fans that all is well between him and the Raiders’ decision-makers. And that may be true. It is possible for a player to disagree with the moves his team has made while still maintaining a solid relationship with the front office. Perhaps that is the case for Adams.

Adams sent a cryptic message on social media after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo. It is no secret that Adams would have preferred to keep playing with Derek Carr, who was his teammate at Fresno State and the main reason Adams forced his way to Las Vegas from Green Bay.