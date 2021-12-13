Davante Adams has funny tweet about Aaron Rodgers being mocked

Aaron Rodgers seems to torch any opponent that is bold enough to mock him over his patented championship belt celebration, and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams does not understand why the reigning MVP keeps getting the opportunity.

Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn sacked Rodgers early in Sunday’s game and broke out the belt celebration. Rodgers then proceeded to throw for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-30 win. On Monday, Adams sent a funny tweet questioning anyone who dares to mock Rodgers with the belt move.

Question….when has mocking the belt ever worked out well?? Lol — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 13, 2021

He’s certainly not the only one who wonders that.

Even Rodgers issued a warning to those who mock his celebration after Sunday’s game. It clearly motivates him when he sees other players do it, which is why he has been saying for years that he likes when it happens.

Adams, who is Rodgers’ favorite target, helped make the Bears pay. He caught 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s victory. Coaches should probably tell their players to think twice before breaking out the belt dance.

Photo: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC