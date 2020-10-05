Davante Adams hints he is annoyed with Packers medical staff?

Davante Adams missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, but the Green Bay Packers star appeared to be on track to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. The team is not giving Adams that option, however.

Adams tweeted on Monday morning that he will not be on the field to face the Falcons. He said he did everything he needed to do over the past week and “proved I’m ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others.”

Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight. I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 5, 2020

The Packers’ medical staff is known for being extremely cautious with injuries. With Green Bay having a bye in Week 5, it makes sense that the team wants to give Adams extra time to heal. Judging by the way he worded his tweet, he felt he should have been cleared to play against Atlanta.

Now that Adams has been ruled out and wide receiver Allen Lazard underwent surgery, Aaron Rodgers will not have much to work with on Monday night. Fortunately, he’s facing a team that made history last week with back-to-back epic collapses.