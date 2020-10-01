Allen Lazard out indefinitely after undergoing core muscle surgery

Allen Lazard is coming off the best game of his career and is now out indefinitely due to an injury.

Lazard underwent core muscle surgery this week and is out indefinitely, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Lazard had six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Green Bay Packers’ win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

An undrafted player out of Iowa State, Lazard has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns this season. He was starting to stand out in Green Bay’s offense, leading the team in receiving yards this season.

Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are Green Bay’s other top receiving options and will have to step up with Lazard out.