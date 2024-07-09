Davante Adams has strong message for Chargers over social media trolling

The Los Angeles Chargers’ social media team is known for trolling opponents and trying to create viral content, but Davante Adams would rather not be a subject of the shenanigans going forward.

When the NFL schedule was released in May, the Chargers put out a series of posts on X comparing some of their 2024 opponents to fictional Pop Tart flavors. Some of the photoshopped images were clever shots at the teams they will face, while others were directed more toward specific players. For example, Joe Burrow was shown next to a box of Skyline Chili-flavored Pop Tarts.

Adams was depicted next to a box of garbage-flavored Pop Tarts that were sitting on top of a pile of trash.

The “garbage” reference was almost certainly directed toward the Las Vegas Raiders, not Adams himself. Adams took it personally, however. During an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams on Tuesday, the All-Pro wideout had a strong message for the Chargers’ social media team.

“My first game against them, they clearly forgot, I had like 10 catches and 141 yards and a touchdown. And then the next time, that same year, it was like 177 yards and two touchdowns I think it was that game,” Adams recalled. “So, I just wanted to kind of remind them of what they’ve been going through as it pertains to playing against me. Hopefully the people that made that post, because it’s not the players fault, they didn’t have anything to do with the post, this is directed strictly toward the Chargers’ social media page — please, keep my name out yo mouth and shut yo mouth.”

#Raiders WR Davante Adams to the @Chargers… "Keep my name out your mouth." @tae15adams in his last four games vs. LAC:

494 REC YARDS, 4 TD @heykayadams we can't WAIT for Week 1 pic.twitter.com/MdItEcpOYK — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 9, 2024

Adams certainly has torched the Chargers in the past. In four games against L.A. since joining the Raiders, Adams has 34 catches for 494 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Chargers have hilariously trolled opponents in other ways at schedule reveal time, but it does not seem like Adams appreciated the humor. He will probably take it out on his division rival this upcoming season.