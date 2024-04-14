Davante Adams sends clear message about his future with Raiders

The quarterback situation with the Las Vegas Raiders has not turned out the way Davante Adams envisioned when he forced a trade out of Green Bay two years ago, but that does not mean the star wide receiver is thinking about a fresh start elsewhere.

While speaking with the media on Sunday at his third annual youth football camp in Las Vegas, Adams was asked about the rumblings that he could seek a trade. He had a very straightforward response.

“If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now. … This is where I want to be,” Adams said.

Adams also said he feels a lot more confident in the direction of the Raiders heading into 2024 than he did at this time a year ago.

The Raiders were Adams’ top choice when he asked the Packers to trade him two offseasons ago. One big reason for that was that Derek Carr was the starting quarterback in Las Vegas at the time. Carr and Adams were teammates in college at Fresno State. That is why it was not surprising when Adams was openly unhappy that the Raiders moved on from Carr.

When the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo last offseason, Adams did not seem thrilled about that either. Perhaps he had good reason for that, as Garoppolo was eventually benched in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Even with the less-than-ideal quarterback situation, Adams still had 103 catches for 1,144 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He may have recently hinted that he wants the Raiders to make a significant move at the QB position. Either way, it does not sound like a trade request is forthcoming.