David Njoku shows up to stadium wearing intense mask after burn incident

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered burns in an incident at his home over the weekend, and he went to great lengths to conceal the injury when he showed up to the stadium on Sunday.

Njoku walked into Cleveland Browns Stadium wearing a mask that covered his entire head.

What an entrance from David Njoku pic.twitter.com/YnVIvSUYKL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 1, 2023

Njoku also wore a facemask during warmups, but he was active for Cleveland’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns added Njoku to their injury report on Saturday. It was later reported that he suffered burn injuries to his face and arm while lighting a fire pit in his backyard.

Njoku has 10 catches for 92 yards through three games this season.