 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 26, 2023

David Tepper has vulgar reaction to Panthers’ latest loss

November 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
David Tepper at a Panthers game

Jul 26, 2018; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers new owner David Tepper walks to the field during training camp held at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper seems to be losing patience with his team after it fell to 1-10 with a loss on Sunday.

The Panthers lost 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with their offense once again looking inept for most of the day. Tepper made a visit to the team’s locker room after the game, and it was clear that he was not happy.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Tepper was spotted leaving the locker room while yelling a profanity following the loss.

Tepper’s frustration is understandable, but he probably deserves some blame for the team’s issues.

The Panthers made what appears to be an ill-fated trade to acquire Bryce Young before last year’s draft, which means the Chicago Bears will have Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024. Young has struggled as a rookie, and first-year coach Frank Reich appears to be on the hot seat as well.

The Panthers are a mess, and changes are coming. Tepper has a reputation for being a hands-on owner, but he needs to get his next set of decisions right.

Article Tags

Carolina PanthersDavid Tepper
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus