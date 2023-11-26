David Tepper has vulgar reaction to Panthers’ latest loss

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper seems to be losing patience with his team after it fell to 1-10 with a loss on Sunday.

The Panthers lost 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with their offense once again looking inept for most of the day. Tepper made a visit to the team’s locker room after the game, and it was clear that he was not happy.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Tepper was spotted leaving the locker room while yelling a profanity following the loss.

Leaving the locker room, David Tepper shook his head and yelled, “F—-!” — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 26, 2023

Tepper’s frustration is understandable, but he probably deserves some blame for the team’s issues.

The Panthers made what appears to be an ill-fated trade to acquire Bryce Young before last year’s draft, which means the Chicago Bears will have Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024. Young has struggled as a rookie, and first-year coach Frank Reich appears to be on the hot seat as well.

The Panthers are a mess, and changes are coming. Tepper has a reputation for being a hands-on owner, but he needs to get his next set of decisions right.