Deandre Baker to be released by Giants

The New York Giants are unsurprisingly moving on from Deandre Baker.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that the Giants will release the former first-round pick, who is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list while facing armed robbery charges.

#Giants are set to release CB Deandre Baker, officially moving on from their ex-first rounder this week, source said. Not a surprise, they’d hinted at it… and recently gave away his number. Baker was on the Commissioner’s Exempt list after charges with 4 counts of armed robbery — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2020

Baker and Seattle defensive back Quinton Dunbar both found themselves in serious legal trouble during the offseason. Dunbar was eventually cleared, but Baker is facing four charges.

The Giants had already given away Baker’s number. Don’t expect him to find a new team as long as his legal issues persist.