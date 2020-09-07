 Skip to main content
Deandre Baker to be released by Giants

September 7, 2020
by Grey Papke

Deandre Baker

The New York Giants are unsurprisingly moving on from Deandre Baker.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that the Giants will release the former first-round pick, who is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list while facing armed robbery charges.

Baker and Seattle defensive back Quinton Dunbar both found themselves in serious legal trouble during the offseason. Dunbar was eventually cleared, but Baker is facing four charges.

The Giants had already given away Baker’s number. Don’t expect him to find a new team as long as his legal issues persist.

