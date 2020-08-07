DeAndre Baker charged with four counts of robbery with firearm; Quinton Dunbar off the hook

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is still facing some serious legal trouble stemming from an incident in which he allegedly robbed people at a party.

Prosecutors on Friday decided to charge Baker with four counts of robbery with a firearm, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced. If convicted, each charge would carry a minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison.

While Baker is being charged, fellow NFL defensive back Quinton Dunbar is not. Dunbar, who was also allegedly involved in the incident, is off the hook in the case. Prosectors declined to charge the Seattle Seahawks star due to insufficient evidence, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Police in Miramar, Fla., issued arrest warrants for Dunbar and Baker on May 14 after they were accused of robbing some people at a party. They were accused of stealing $7,000 in cash and two watches with a combined value of $43,000. The players were said to have lost about $70,000 at a different party a few days earlier, and then robbed some people in attendance at the May 13 party.

Attorneys representing Dunbar and Baker said the players were victims of an extortion attempt. However, a report from Leonard showed Dunbar’s attorney helped organize a payoff plan where the alleged victims were given $55,000 to recant their testimony about the robbery. Grieco was the one who contacted authorities originally to let them know victims and witnesses had recanted their testimonies against Dunbar.

Baker was previously charged with aggravated assault, but prosecutors are not pursuing that charge at this time.

Baker and Dunbar were two of three players who were recently placed on the Commissioner Exempt List.