DeAndre Hopkins makes his free agent decision

The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes has officially ended.

Hopkins on Sunday agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports. The contract is worth $26 million over two years with an additional $6 million in incentives.

The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said. He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. https://t.co/4Vsy2sF1zG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2023

The Titans suddenly became an overwhelming favorite to sign Hopkins during the week. There was a massive odds shift that indicated someone had information about the five-time Pro Bowl receiver nearing a deal with Tennessee, and that turned out to be the case.

Hopkins, 31, had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games last season. He served a 6-game suspension to start the year for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

It seems like the Titans only had to outbid one other team to sign Hopkins. If the veteran is healthy, he should give Ryan Tannehill and company a major boost.