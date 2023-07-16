 Skip to main content
DeAndre Hopkins makes his free agent decision

July 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
DeAndre Hopkins without a helmet

Dec 6, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes has officially ended.

Hopkins on Sunday agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports. The contract is worth $26 million over two years with an additional $6 million in incentives.

The Titans suddenly became an overwhelming favorite to sign Hopkins during the week. There was a massive odds shift that indicated someone had information about the five-time Pro Bowl receiver nearing a deal with Tennessee, and that turned out to be the case.

Hopkins, 31, had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games last season. He served a 6-game suspension to start the year for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

It seems like the Titans only had to outbid one other team to sign Hopkins. If the veteran is healthy, he should give Ryan Tannehill and company a major boost.

