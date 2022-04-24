 Skip to main content
Deebo Samuel sends message about 49ers future in viral video

April 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Deebo Samuel warms up

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel has informed the San Francisco 49ers that he wants a trade, and it sure seems like the star wide receiver has made up his mind. Anyone who was partying with him over the weekend could tell you that.

Samuel was at a nightclub on Saturday night, and the trade rumors followed him there. At one point, the bottle service staff held up a sign that read “Deebo is staying.” Samuel laughed and gave a reaction that said “no way.”

A variety of reasons have been given for why Samuel wants out of San Francisco. It was initially believed that his issues with the team were related to his contract situation, but there is more to it than that.

Samuel is said to be unhappy with his role in the 49ers’ offense. He also reportedly wants to play closer to home on the east coast. At this point, there does not seem to be anything the Niners can do to change his mind, though they are under no obligation to fulfill his request.

