Derek Carr is reportedly ‘high’ on 1 AFC team’s list

The New York Jets are openly searching for a veteran quarterback who can come in and be their starter, but they may not wait around to see what Aaron Rodgers is going to do.

Derek Carr is scheduled to visit with the Jets over the weekend, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The meeting will be the second between Carr and the Jets, and Garafolo’s colleague Ian Rapoport notes that the QB is “high” on New York’s list.

A very interesting one. Derek Carr is high on the #Jets list. https://t.co/IjeD3E3rKR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Carr is a free agent after the Las Vegas Raiders officially released him on Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints also have interest in him. The Saints and Raiders had the framework of a trade in place for Carr, but Carr refused to waive his no-trade clause in order to force his former team into cutting him.

There is still reportedly mutual interest between Carr and the Saints, however.

There has been a lot of talk about the Jets trying to trade for Rodgers, but there is no definite timetable for when Rodgers will decide if he is playing next season and whether he wants to remain in Green Bay. The risk with having Carr as a backup plan is that another team could sign him first.

One star player is already working to recruit Carr. The 31-year-old may wind up with multiple options to choose from.