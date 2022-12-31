Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching.

A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: he is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.

Carr had already seemingly dropped a hint that he was not happy with the team’s decision. This social media move should put that beyond all doubt.