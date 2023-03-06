Derek Carr tweets hype video after signing with new team

Derek Carr is officially off the market, and the veteran quarterback seems excited to start the next chapter of his career.

Carr on Monday agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints. Shortly after the news broke, he took to Twitter and shared a video of Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu pumping up the fans at Caesars Superdome. Carr captioned the clip “Who dat.”

The Saints had been interested in Carr since it became clear that the Las Vegas Raiders were moving on from the 31-year-old. New Orleans had the framework of a trade in place for Carr last month, but Carr refused to waive his no-trade clause. That forced the Raiders to cut him, and the quarterback signed with the Saints anyway.

Carr is coming off a rough season in which he threw for just 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. It looked for a while like he might land with another team, but he should be a solid fit in New Orleans. Saints head coach Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Raiders when Carr was drafted in 2014, so there is some familiarity there.