Derrick Henry had the best Super Bowl prediction of anyone, and that’s because he did not give a prediction.

Henry was a guest on “The Edge with Micah Parsons” for a live interview with the Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher. During the interview, Parson asked Henry for his Super Bowl prediction.

“I hope both of ’em lose. I don’t care who wins, honestly. I ain’t playing,” Henry said.

Derrick Henry kept it real with his Super Bowl prediction 💯😂 'I hope both of 'em lose.' (via The Edge with Micah Parsons)

Henry’s response was great for a couple of reasons.

For one, it reflected the feelings of many fans. Fans are tired of seeing the Kansas City Chiefs win and don’t want to see them win another championship. Fans also tend to dislike the Philadelphia Eagles because of the behavior of the team’s fans.

For many people, that’s exactly how they feel — there is no good answer to the question. Baltimore Ravens fans also have to love the answer. Henry is frustrated that his team lost in the playoffs to the Buffalo Bills, and he’s just disgusted now.

Henry also affirmed his allegiance to the Ravens. He told Parsons that he wasn’t going to be ring-chasing by joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

“No, bro. I’m not doing that. I can’t. I’m playing with the quarterback I’ve always wanted to play with,” Henry said, referring to Lamar Jackson.