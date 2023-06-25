Derrick Henry looks ridiculously jacked in new offseason workout video

Derrick Henry has apparently become even more of an absolute unit than he already was.

The Tennessee Titans running back went viral this weekend for a workout video where he was looking almost as ripped as Schwarzenegger in the ’70s. It was apparently leg day for Henry, and the video showed the two-time All-Pro doing squats and lunges with his arms and legs looking like tree trunks.

You can check out the video, which was originally posted by trainer Juan Saldana on Instagram, here.

Despite not getting much help from the Titans passing game last season, Henry still managed to have another tremendous year with 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games. He is already listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. So with more added muscle on top of that … good luck trying to tackle that guy.

Henry turned 29 in January, which is around the age that elite NFL running backs historically start to taper off a bit. Putting on some extra bulk should help the longtime workhorse Henry in his quest to fend off Father Time. It may also help Henry fend off some of the recent rumors surrounding him.