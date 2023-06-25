 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 25, 2023

Derrick Henry looks ridiculously jacked in new offseason workout video

June 25, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Derrick Henry carries the ball

Derrick Henry, of the Tennessee Titans, runs against the New York Jets, Sunday, October 3, 2021. Photo Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Derrick Henry has apparently become even more of an absolute unit than he already was.

The Tennessee Titans running back went viral this weekend for a workout video where he was looking almost as ripped as Schwarzenegger in the ’70s. It was apparently leg day for Henry, and the video showed the two-time All-Pro doing squats and lunges with his arms and legs looking like tree trunks.

You can check out the video, which was originally posted by trainer Juan Saldana on Instagram, here.

Despite not getting much help from the Titans passing game last season, Henry still managed to have another tremendous year with 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games. He is already listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. So with more added muscle on top of that … good luck trying to tackle that guy.

Henry turned 29 in January, which is around the age that elite NFL running backs historically start to taper off a bit. Putting on some extra bulk should help the longtime workhorse Henry in his quest to fend off Father Time. It may also help Henry fend off some of the recent rumors surrounding him.

Article Tags

Derrick Henry
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus