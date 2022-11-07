Derrick Henry shares which RB he thinks is better than him

Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment.

After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.

As the broadcast was headed to a commercial break, Tirico said he called Henry the best running back on the planet. Henry responded that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was the best.

“Talked do Derrick during the week, and I said, ‘how’s the best running back on the planet?’ And he said, ‘no, that’s Nick Chubb,'” Tirico recounted.

Tirico wasn’t buying the modesty from Henry

“I beg to differ,” Tirico concluded.

Henry, 28, is a two-time NFL rushing king and averaging over 100 yards per game for the fourth consecutive season.

Chubb, 26, is nearing his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. He entered Week 9 leading the league in rushing yards (841) and rushing touchdowns (10).

Chubb is known for his weightlifting exploits in addition to his rushing abilities. But very few people would say he is better than Henry.