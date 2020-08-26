Derrick Henry becoming threat as pass catcher for Titans

Derrick Henry is known for being a ferocious rusher, but he’s also developing his skills as a pass catcher.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said on Tuesday that Henry is developing more confidence catching passes, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

Ryan Tannehill likes what he's seen from Derrick Henry as a pass catcher. "He's catching the ball more confidently…" Tannehill thinks (wisely) that having to account for Henry as a receiver will help the offense be more diverse. @nflnetwork #Titans — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 25, 2020

Henry has been ascending every year of his career. Last season he had 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns and led the NFL in all three categories. He was also targeted 24 times and had 18 catches for 206 receiving yards and two touchdowns, all of which were career-high marks.

If Henry can become a threat as a pass catcher, that would be a huge boost for him and the Titans. Linebackers and players in the secondary know they mostly don’t need to worry about Henry catching passes. But if he becomes more of a receiving threat, that will help keep opposing defenses honest.

Henry and the Titans agreed to a four-year contract last month that will bay the running back $25.5 million guaranteed.