Derwin James will reportedly miss ‘significant time’ with meniscus injury

August 30, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a significant blow Sunday with an apparently serious injury to Derwin James.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, James suffered a meniscus injury during Sunday’s practice. The safety is expected to miss “significant time” as a result.

James’ injury was initially said to be a hamstring issue, but this would be much worse. The Chargers will hope it’s not a full tear, which could keep him out for weeks, if not months.

James was an All-Pro as a rookie in 2018. Since then, injuries have been a consistent issue. He played in only five games last season, though that was down to a persistent foot issue.

