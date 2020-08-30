Derwin James will reportedly miss ‘significant time’ with meniscus injury

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a significant blow Sunday with an apparently serious injury to Derwin James.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, James suffered a meniscus injury during Sunday’s practice. The safety is expected to miss “significant time” as a result.

#Chargers star safety Derwin James is likely to miss significant time with a meniscus injury he suffered during today’s practice, I’m told. James was expected to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and will now have to wait and see when he will be back on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2020

James’ injury was initially said to be a hamstring issue, but this would be much worse. The Chargers will hope it’s not a full tear, which could keep him out for weeks, if not months.

James was an All-Pro as a rookie in 2018. Since then, injuries have been a consistent issue. He played in only five games last season, though that was down to a persistent foot issue.