DeSean Jackson to be released by Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are making some major changes to their roster this offseason, and DeSean Jackson appears to be the next veteran player they will move on from.

Jackson shared some messages on his Instagram story on Friday that indicated the Eagles have informed him he will be released. He wrote that he is “looking forward to my next chapter” and also showed some love to the city of Philadelphia.

From #Eagles WR DeSean Jackson on Instagram. No sources required here, as he’s announced he’ll be released. Was due $9 million in non-guaranteed salary this upcoming season. As he says here, he still wants to play at the age of 34. pic.twitter.com/tpubvYnjT1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 19, 2021

Jackson is entering the final year of his contract, and the Eagles can create nearly $6 million in salary cap space by releasing him.

Jackson, 34, was in his second stint with the Eagles. He battled injuries over the past two years and appeared in just eight games combined between 2019 and 2020. He was also involved in a controversy last offseason that many thought would result in him being cut, but the Eagles decided to keep him on their roster.

Given his injury history and the off-field concerns, Jackson may not find much of a market for his services.